The Brooklyn Nets will host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at Barclays Center. D'Angelo Russell is questionable on the team's injury report due to right ankle soreness.

Here's everything we know about Russell's injury and playing status vs. the Mavericks.

D'Angelo Russell injury status vs. Mavericks

Russell has been managing a right ankle ailment for the last month. He missed five games after suffering a sprain in late November. The veteran point guard missed Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in the ankle.

A questionable tag for Monday's matchup indicates Russell is still managing the injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Mavericks.

Russell has averaged 13.8 points on 38/30/83 shooting splits with 5.8 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game over 25 appearances since joining the Nets in a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooklyn is 9-13 in games he's played at least 20 minutes.

Zaire Williams is also questionable for Monday's game after missing Saturday's Pacers loss due to right hamstring tightness. The fourth-year forward turned in a career-best performance during Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss at Indiana, posting 22 points while draining a career-high six three-pointers on 12 attempts.

The Nets have lost 13 of their last 15 games as they jockey for position in the draft lottery standings. Brooklyn is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth-best odds and one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors with 12 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are fighting to qualify for the Western Conference play-in tournament. Dallas holds the same record as the Phoenix Suns, who are in 10th place by way of a tiebreaker. Jason Kidd's squad has lost seven of its last nine games after losing Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL.

The Mavericks upgraded Anthony Davis to doubtful for Monday's Nets matchup. Davis has been sidelined by an adductor injury since his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8.

So, regarding whether D'Angelo Russell is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the Nets have little incentive to push the point guard through an injury as they continue to battle for fifth place in the draft lottery standings. Russell's status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Nets injury report

Reece Beekman: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tyson Etienne: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tisab Evbuomwan: Out – G League – Two-Way

De'Anthony Melton: Out – Left Knee; ACL Tear

D'Angelo Russell: Questionable – Right Ankle; Soreness

Cam Thomas: Out – Left Hamstring; Strain

Dariq Whitehead: Out – G League – On Assignment

Ziaire Williams: Questionable – Right Hamstring; Tightness

Mavericks injury report

Anthony Davis: Doubtful – Left Adductor; Strain

Dante Exum: Out – Left Hand; Fracture

Daniel Gafford: Out – Right Knee; Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out – Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear

Dereck Lively II: Out – Right Ankle; Stress fracture

Caleb Martin: Out – Right Hip; Strain

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out – Right Wrist; Surgery

Brandon Williams: Probable – Low Back; Tightness