The Brooklyn Nets will be without two starters during their rematch with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. D'Angelo Russell and Ziaire Williams will be sidelined for the matchup. Russell is dealing with right ankle soreness, while Williams has right hamstring tightness.

Russell missed five games due to a right ankle sprain in late February and has been held out of several recent contests due to injury maintenance. Williams' absence comes after he had a career night during Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss at Indiana.

Nets without D'Angelo Russell, Ziaire Williams for Pacers rematch

The Nets led by seven during the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss. It marked the seventh time they've held a fourth-quarter lead in their last eight losses. They've led by seven or more in the final period of four of those defeats.

Williams led Brooklyn with 22 points while draining a career-high six three-pointers on 12 attempts. Russell also posted 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting with six assists and one turnover. Benedict scored 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead the Pacers with star guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined.

The loss marked the Nets' 12th in their previous 14 games as the NBA's tank race heats up to close the season. Brooklyn is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings and one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors with 12 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are battling to secure the Eastern Conference's fourth seed. Rick Carlile's squad has won five of its last six games following a 7-8 stretch. Indiana holds a one-game lead on the Milwaukee Bucks and a two-game lead on the Detroit Pistons.

Haliburton is questionable for Saturday's game. He's missed the Pacers' last three games due to lower back soreness.