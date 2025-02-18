The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Lonnie Walker IV to a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. One of the most prominent players on the buyout market nearly started this season with the Boston Celtics before heading overseas. Now, he's back in the NBA.

As the Sixers look to rebound from a poor first portion of their 2024-25 season, they’re bringing in Walker to round out the remainder of their roster. According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, Walker's contract features a team option in the second year.

He represents the second player to sign a deal with the Sixers coming out of the Euroleague, following Guerschon Yabusele, who signed with Philly this past offseason.

The 76ers own a record of 20-34 coming out of the All-Star break. Adding Walker gives them some more depth as they try to get into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. In his 19 games with Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas, he averaged 13.6 points per game in more than 22 minutes per contest.

Walker, a native of Reading, PA, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets after one season with the Los Angeles Lakers and four with the San Antonio Spurs. In 17.4 minutes per game last season, the 26-year-old wing averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while posting a 54.5 true shooting percentage.

Over his last two NBA seasons, Walker shot 37.5 percent from deep. His shooting and athleticism will make him a decent option off the bench. The Sixers looked to get younger and more dynamic after sputtering to a losing record by the All-Star break. The addition of Walker will help them, though he probably won’t do enough to turn the tides of their season.

The 76ers had three open roster spots after the trade deadline and used them to sign Justin Edwards and Jared Butler to standard contracts and bring in Walker, who will compete with Edwards, Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes, and others for minutes on the wing next to Paul George.