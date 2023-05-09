Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Lonnie Walker was the unlikely hero that the Los Angeles Lakers needed on Monday night, scoring an incredible 15 points in the fourth quarter to help his team win a crucial Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Walker helped the Lakers put the Warriors on the ropes in the form of a 3-1 series lead, and they’ll now have three chances to hand Golden State their first Western Conference playoff series loss since losing in the first round to the LA Clippers in 2014.

Walker shared a tweet after the huge 104-101 victory with the caption “candle stay lit,” probably referring to his heroics in the final frame.

“It’s the greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker IV said with a smile after the game. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of.”

It was, without a doubt, the most important performance of the young man’s career, and it takes Los Angeles to a single win away from a trip to the Western Conference Final as a No. 7 seed.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, helping his team rally late to win Game 4.

“I’m a scorer mentality first,” Walker continued. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself. I know what I’m capable of, and after a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time in the gym, the fruition finally came today.”

He hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:53 to play in the fourth, and salted it away with two crucial free throws with 15 seconds left.

“We don’t win this game tonight without Lonnie Walker, that’s for sure,” LeBron James praised. “As hard as this game was, it’s going to be even harder. We understand that. We know that.”

A potential series clinching Game 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco looms on Wednesday night.

“The kid is a beautiful kid,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about his Game 4 hero. “He fell out of the rotation through no fault of his own, but he remained professional. He remained high-spirited, positive, and really kept working on his game every day, especially in these playoffs.”