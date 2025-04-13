With the NBA playing its final regular-season games on Sunday, Mikal Bridges kept his Iron Man streak alive… technically. The New York Knicks forward played six seconds against the Brooklyn Nets, issuing a foul after the opening tip and exiting the game.

Mikal Bridges committed a foul and checked out after just 6 seconds so he could keep his streak of games played (556)

The former Net revived some boos from the Barclays Center crowd as he sauterned to New York's bench.

It's not the first time Bridges has used the loophole to extend his games-played streak while taking a night off. The Villanova product played four seconds during the Nets' regular season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023. However, that game was his 83rd of the season due to a scheduling quirk after his midseason trade from the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal Bridges keeps Iron Man streak alive during Knicks regular season finale

Sunday's game marked Bridges' 556th consecutive appearance since entering the NBA in 2018. The Knicks forward's streak dates back to high school, as he also played in 116 consecutive college games over three seasons at Villanova.

“It’s kind of just a mentality. I kind of got that from growing up. I always wanted to play, being upset, hiding injuries from my mom and always playing through them. And then getting to college, where Coach [Jay] Wright is big on just playing through it,” Bridges told the New York Post's Stefan Bondy on Tuesday. “Even my high school coach. You roll an ankle, my coach called it a stinger and tells you just tie your shoes up even tighter.

“So throughout my phases, I always had my personal self and then my coaches who always kind of just pushed me even more. So it was just a mentality thing at that point.”