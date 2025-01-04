Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis has been diagnosed with a left tibia fracture and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Lewis suffered the injury during the opening minute of his Nets debut after the team acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers. He is expected to return this season.

“I just talked to him now and he’s in good spirits because it was pretty scary,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday. “That’s the last thing you want to see is an injury and it was the first minute and he makes a three. It’s unfortunate that happens, but he’ll be back this season, which is good, and we’re excited to help him through the process. I know he’s the one doing it, but we will support him [and] we’ll help him. We’re excited to have him back with the rest of the group. He’s been very positive, very excited to be here. And now, it’s good to see the smile on his face because he’ll be back this season.”

Lewis is in his second NBA season after the Lakers selected him with the 40th pick in the 2023 draft.

The 6-foot-7 wing earned second-team All-West Coast Conference honors as a sophomore at Pepperdine in 2022-23, averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47/35/79 shooting splits. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks on 40/34/82 shooting splits over 10 G League appearances with the South Bay Lakers this season.

A return to the court this season is an encouraging development for Lewis after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The 22-year-old has spent most of his first two NBA seasons in the G League. He could see his first extended NBA opportunity later this year, with the Nets expected to continue to strip down their roster leading up to the trade deadline.