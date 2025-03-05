The Brooklyn Nets made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, signing Tyson Etienne to a two-way contract and waiving Kendall Brown. Those maneuvers came on the final day NBA teams were allowed to sign players to two-way contracts.

“I just got a FaceTime call from my son before he was boarding a plane and it’s just crazy,” Tyson’s father, Max Etienne, told Taylor Eldridge of the Wichita Eagle. “It immediately took me back to the ball in his crib, him not wanting to watch Sesame Street, wanting to watch NBA instead. All of those emotions came up. You think about all of the hard work he’s put in and I’m just extremely proud of my son because he’s getting to fulfill his dream.”

Etienne, a 6-foot-2 guard from Englewood, New Jersey, went undrafted in 2022 after three seasons at Wichita State. He signed with the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 assists on 42/35/78 shooting splits over two seasons.

The 25-year-old signed with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Nets sign former Wichita State standout to final two-way spot

Etienne has had a breakout season with Long Island, averaging 17.0 points and 3.7 assists per game on 46/42/79 shooting splits over 41 appearances. He ranks fourth in the G League in three-point percentage (41.9) among 61 players attempting over six per game (minimum 20 games played).

He'll now have an opportunity to make his NBA debut with 21 games remaining on the Nets' schedule.

“For a player like Tyson, he could have easily started out chasing the money and gone overseas,” former Wichita State assistant Tyson Waterman, who recruited Etienne, told The Eagle. “But he bet on himself. He turned down a lot of money to go play abroad and believed in himself. It wasn’t easy. There were a lot of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he persevered. He kept his head down and fought through adversity when things didn’t go his way. He just kept praying and kept believing.”

Etienne will close the season alongside Tosan Evbuomwan and Reece Beekman as the Nets' two-way players. He joins a Brooklyn backcourt rotation that features D'Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas, Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford and Beekman.

The Nets waived Brown after signing him to a two-way deal last week.