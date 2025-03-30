Grant Nelson had a noteworthy defensive play against Cooper Flagg during the Elite 8 matchup between the 2-seed Alabama Crimson Tide and 1-seed Duke Blue Devils.

Three minutes into the second half with Duke leading 50-40, Flagg got past his defender as he drove to the rim and went up to perform a one-handed dunk.

However, Nelson was ready and waiting as he correctly timed his jump and blocked the dunk attempt. This sent both players to the floor as the crowd watched in awe of Nelson's block against Flagg.

How Grant Nelson, Alabama played against Duke

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) blocks the shot of Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Related Alabama Basketball NewsArticle continues below
USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena.
USC women’s basketball’s Lindsay Gottlieb ‘not surprised’ beating Kansas State without JuJu Watkins
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks to a referee during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nate Oats admits harsh reality for Alabama after Elite 8 loss to Duke
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Duke star Cooper Flagg accomplishes rare feat not seen since 1994

Despite Grant Nelson's defensive highlight against Cooper Flagg, the Alabama Crimson Tide was unable to create momentum as they lost 85-65 to the Duke Blue Devils.

Beating a team like Duke would have required solid performances on both sides of the ball. However, Alabama was unable to succeed on either end. On offense, they shot 35% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, the Blue Devils went 54% and 46% in those respective categories.

Labaron Philon led the team in scoring with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. The season-leading scorer, Mark Sears, couldn't get his shot to fall as he only put up six points and six assists. Meanwhile, Nelson had 10 points and seven rebounds while Chris Youngblood provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Alabama sees their season come to an end, ending their pursuit of a second consecutive Final Four appearance. They finished with a 28-9 overall record, having gone 13-5 in SEC Play. They averaged 91.4 points on 48.7% shooting overall and 35.6% from downtown. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 10.2 points per game.

They will now enter the offseason as they look to continue their recent postseason success, especially in the NCAA Tournament.