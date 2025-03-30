Grant Nelson had a noteworthy defensive play against Cooper Flagg during the Elite 8 matchup between the 2-seed Alabama Crimson Tide and 1-seed Duke Blue Devils.

Three minutes into the second half with Duke leading 50-40, Flagg got past his defender as he drove to the rim and went up to perform a one-handed dunk.

However, Nelson was ready and waiting as he correctly timed his jump and blocked the dunk attempt. This sent both players to the floor as the crowd watched in awe of Nelson's block against Flagg.

GRANT NELSON REJECTS COOPER FLAGG AT THE RIM 🤯pic.twitter.com/LYAqQv7ML3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 30, 2025

How Grant Nelson, Alabama played against Duke

Despite Grant Nelson's defensive highlight against Cooper Flagg, the Alabama Crimson Tide was unable to create momentum as they lost 85-65 to the Duke Blue Devils.

Beating a team like Duke would have required solid performances on both sides of the ball. However, Alabama was unable to succeed on either end. On offense, they shot 35% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, the Blue Devils went 54% and 46% in those respective categories.

Labaron Philon led the team in scoring with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. The season-leading scorer, Mark Sears, couldn't get his shot to fall as he only put up six points and six assists. Meanwhile, Nelson had 10 points and seven rebounds while Chris Youngblood provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Alabama sees their season come to an end, ending their pursuit of a second consecutive Final Four appearance. They finished with a 28-9 overall record, having gone 13-5 in SEC Play. They averaged 91.4 points on 48.7% shooting overall and 35.6% from downtown. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 10.2 points per game.

They will now enter the offseason as they look to continue their recent postseason success, especially in the NCAA Tournament.