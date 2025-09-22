After years of pleas from their fanbase, the Brooklyn Nets are bringing back one of their most popular alternate uniforms for the 2025-26 campaign. The Nets announced on Monday that they will wear their “Coogi” alternates as their City Edition uniform this season.

Brooklyn will wear the jersey for 11 games this season, the first of which will be on Nov. 11 against the Toronto Raptors.

The uniform's pattern is inspired by the Coogi brand made famous by Brooklyn-born rapper Notorious B.I.G. The Nets last wore the black version of the jersey during the 2018-19 campaign. They wore a white version with “Bed-Stuy” across the chest the following season.

However, Coogi sued the Nets, the NBA and Nike in 2019 for a copyright violation. In a statement to The New York Times, Mike Bass, the NBA's spokesman at the time, said, “There is no merit whatsoever to their claims.”

The Nets and Nike declined to comment on the lawsuit, although they likely reached a settlement given they continued to wear a version of the jersey during the 2019-20 season. Coogi also sells a variety of Nets merchandise on its official website.

The revival of the Coogi jerseys continues a push by the Nets to align themselves with Brooklyn icons. After their nod to the Notorious B.I.G., the Nets wore a pair of City Edition Uniforms inspired by Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Their last two city edition uniforms were inspired by the work of artist and designer KAWS, who resides in Brooklyn.

NBA teams are allowed to wear a maximum of five uniforms during the season, including their base home and away, a city edition, a statement edition and a classic edition. The Nets have worn a black, Jordan brand statement uniform during the last few seasons.

They wore an ABA throwback uniform as their classic edition in 2022-23 and 2023-24, but did not bring the jersey back last season.