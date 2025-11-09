One game into his G League career, Ben Saraf is already making a strong case to return to the Brooklyn Nets' rotation. The rookie point guard dominated during his Long Island Nets debut on Friday, leading the team to a 109-102 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Saraf posted 21 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7-of-13 shooting, finishing a game-high +18 in 27 minutes off the bench.

Led LIN to a 109-102 win during the season-opener.

Saraf's early-season G League assignment was relatively surprising after he started Brooklyn's first five games at point guard. The No. 26 pick showed flashes but struggled to produce against NBA competition, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 22/17/67 shooting splits in 18.2 minutes per game.

However, with Cam Thomas sidelined for three to four weeks by a hamstring strain, Saraf's return to Brooklyn's rotation could come sooner rather than later. The Nets started rookie Egor Demin at point guard during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Detroit Pistons. With Thomas out and no second point guard on the active roster, Terance Mann and Tyrese Martin split ball-handling responsibilities with Brooklyn's second unit.

If Saraf continues to impress with Long Island, he should receive another NBA opportunity in the coming weeks.

Nets rookie trio makes G League debut during Long Island win over Capital City

Nets rookies Danny Wolf and Nolan Traore also made their G League debuts during Friday's win. However, they struggled to match Saraf's level of efficiency or production.

Wolf posted 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from three with 11 rebounds, two assists and five turnovers. The former Michigan star has yet to play any meaningful NBA minutes. After injuring his ankle during shootaround the day of Brooklyn's season-opener, Wolf returned to make his NBA debut during Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing three garbage-time minutes.

Traore struggled on Friday while starting at point guard for Long Island, posting 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three with two rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers. The No. 19 pick has seen extended NBA action in one game this season. He posted four points on 1-of-5 shooting with one rebound, three assists and two turnovers in 21 minutes during a Oct. 27 loss to the Houston Rockets.