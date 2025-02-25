The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way contract with Kendall Brown, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Brown will fill the team's final open two-way spot alongside Tosan Evbuomwan and Reece Beekman. The 21-year-old joined Brooklyn's G League affiliate in October after being waived by the Indiana Pacers.

Brown, the No. 48 pick in the 2022 draft, averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals on 56.7 percent shooting over 34 appearances with the Long Island Nets.

A five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Brown spent one season at Baylor before entering the NBA. At 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, the Minnesota native has excellent size and athleticism on the wing. However, he's struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 31.1 percent from three on 3.0 attempts per game over three G League seasons.

He showed improvement with Long Island, albeit on low volume, shooting 41.0 percent on 2.4 attempts per game.

The Nets enter a stretch run to close the season with Brown, Evbuomwan and Beekman as their two-way players.

Evbuomwan has added a capable wing for Brooklyn. The Princeton product has averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 44.2 percent shooting over 20 NBA appearances this season. However, he is only eligible to be active for 11 more NBA games with 25 remaining.

If the Nets want Evbuomwan to be eligible for all remaining games, they must waive another player and convert him to a standard deal. They could do so after Killian Hayes' 10-day contract expires. Brooklyn could also waive injured guard De'Anthony Melton to create a roster spot later in the season when Evbuomwan's prorated minimum salary would fit under the luxury tax.

Beekman joined the Nets alongside Melton in a trade that sent Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. The two-way point guard has struggled to make an impact with Brooklyn, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 assists on 33/18/56 shooting splits in 10.7 minutes per game over 22 appearances.