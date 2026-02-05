Chris Paul has found himself a new squad—at least for now—after landing on the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul's storybook return to the Clippers in the offseason turned into a forgettable experience as he was released unceremoniously in December. Just a few days prior, he announced that it would be his last season in the NBA.

But while CP3 was traded to the Raptors, multiple reports said he would be waived to clear more cap space.

As Paul has reached this stage of his career, fit matters more than minutes. Despite his strong personality, which could rub other people the wrong way, he can still help any team with his playmaking, leadership, and experience.

Which teams should try to acquire the veteran guard once he gets released by Toronto?

New Orleans Pelicans

Admittedly, this is more of a sentimental choice than a tactical one. Joining the Pelicans would be a full-circle ending for Paul. New Orleans selected him as the fourth overall pick in 2005, serving as the face of the franchise for several years.

With the Pelicans, the 40-year-old Paul won't be pressured to perform. He would be happy with spot minutes off the bench, a role he thought he would play when he signed with the Clippers. He would also serve as a proven mentor to Jordan Poole, Jeremiah Fears, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins.

Beyond the homecoming narrative, Paul would instantly upgrade the Pelicans’ leadership and execution. His pick-and-roll mastery is tailor-made to accelerate the development of New Orleans’ young core, especially Derik Queen.

Denver Nuggets

Article Continues Below

Paul is among the few stars who are still without a ring. Joining the Nuggets would give him a real shot of finally getting one. While the Oklahoma City Thunder is the more obvious choice, the team might not want to add an aging player to its roster.

With Nikola Jokic orchestrating the offense, adding Paul would create a more dynamic look for the Nuggets. CP3's elite passing, midrange game, and experience in high-pressure moments would complement Jokic’s versatility and allow Jamal Murray to thrive in a more structured system. Just imagine Jokic, Murray, and Paul dizzying up defenses by running three-man sets.

Paul could be the perfect guy to lead Denver's second unit. While the rotation would need careful planning, with the team already trying to develop Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther, the Nuggets would be more difficult to stop in the playoffs with CP3 running the floor. Getting a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA Team member should not be that bad, right?

Los Angeles Lakers

As one of the league's storied franchises, the Lakers are always in win-now mode. Adding a seasoned floor general like Paul should only help their championship push, and in turn, give the future Hall of Famer his ring.

While Paul would only get limited minutes playing behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart in the backcourt, his ability to control the pace, make split-second decisions, and set up teammates should only bode well for the Lakers. Paul showed in his pitstop with the San Antonio Spurs that at this juncture of his career, he doesn't need the ball all the time to be effective. Sharing the rock with Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron James won't be a problem.

Moreover, familiarity won't be an issue. Paul has a close relationship with James and played with coach JJ Redick for four years on the Clippers. Redick has always lauded Paul for his basketball IQ, and having him on his side and serving as a de facto deputy should be an advantage. Paul is also a former teammate of Deandre Ayton.