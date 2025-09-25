The Brooklyn Nets have a revamped roster this season following one of the NBA's busiest summers. ESPN recently released its top 100 player rankings for the 2025-26 campaign, and only one Net made the cut. Michael Porter Jr. came in at No. 70 on the list, 19 spots higher than last season.

Porter Jr. joined the Nets this summer alongside an unprotected Denver Nuggets 2032 first-round pick in a trade for Cam Johnson. ESPN ranked the 6-foot-10 forward directly behind Johnson (67), Tyler Herro (68) and Josh Hart (69).

Michael Porter Jr. lone Nets player on ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players for 2025

Porter Jr. is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. The 27-year-old averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists on .504/.395/.768 shooting splits while appearing in 77 games. He ranked fifth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage (59.6) among players to attempt over 13 shots per game, trailing only Kevin Durant (59.8), Giannis Antetokounmpo (60.7), Zach LaVine (60.9) and Nikola Jokic (62.7).

However, Porter Jr. struggled during the playoffs while playing through a shoulder sprain. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on 39/34/71 shooting splits over 14 postseason appearances. The Nets' trade acquisition recently said that his playoff struggles while injured led to the Nuggets moving on from him.

After years taking a backseat to Jokic and Jamal Murray, Porter Jr. will have an expanded role with the rebuilding Nets. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has said Brooklyn will lean on the forward as a ball-handler and lead shot creator.

Porter Jr. has said he is excited to “explore” and “expand” his offensive game following the offseason trade. He's also acknowledged that the adjustment will be a challenge.

The Nets will feature three rookie point guards in Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. Outside of Porter Jr., Cam Thomas is their only lead shot creator. Thomas' future with the team looks increasingly uncertain after he signed his qualifying offer this offseason.