The Brooklyn Nets will have a severe ball-handling deficit during Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. With Cam Thomas sidelined by a hamstring injury, the team ruled out starting point guard D'Angelo Russell due to right ankle injury management. Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Russell missed five games due to a right ankle sprain in late February. The Nets also rested him during a Mar. 11 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Brooklyn has managed the loads of several key contributors in recent games as the draft lottery race heats up. The team announced on Saturday that Thomas will likely miss the remainder of the season. Nic Claxton (rest) and Trendon Watford (left hamstring injury management) also sat out the Celtics loss.

Nets without D'Angelo Russell for Hawks matchup as tank race intensifies

With Russell and Thomas sidelined vs. Atlanta, Keon Johnson, Watford and Reece Beekman will assume the bulk of Brooklyn's ball-handling responsibilities. Cam Johnson will also shoulder a heavy burden offensively after posting 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 9-of-19 shooting vs. Boston.

The Nets have lost 10 of their last 11 games following a 7-2 stretch in February. Their recent struggles have elevated them to fifth place in the draft lottery standings, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and two games ahead of the Toronto Raptors.

Philadelphia will face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, while Toronto will host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn will face an uphill battle against an Atlanta squad that has won five of its last seven games. The Hawks are jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference play-in picture.

Clint Capela is out vs. the Nets due to family reasons. Caris LeVert is questionable with right knee soreness.