The Brooklyn Nets added another Chinese star to their roster ahead of training camp. Former G League Ignite forward Fanbo Zeng signed an Exhibit 10 contract and will compete for a two-way spot.

Zeng is the second Chinese player to join the Nets, who are owned by Taiwanese business magnate Joe Tsai, in the last two years. Brooklyn signed Yonxi “Jacky” Cui to a two-way contract last offseason. Cui appeared in five games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL while playing in the G League with the Long Island Nets. He was waived shortly after.

Zeng, a 6-foot-11 forward, briefly played high school basketball in Florida before returning to China during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was ranked as a four-star recruit and signed with the G League Ignite for the 2021-22 season.

Zeng played in 22 games for the Ignite, averaging 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from the field and 31.0% from three. Following the season, he signed with the Beijing Ducks in the CBA. The 22-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks on 57/41/80 shooting splits over 42 appearances last season.

The Nets have one two-way spot open ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell are Brooklyn's two-way players entering training camp.

Zeng will face steep competition to secure the Nets' final two-way spot. Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme are on non-guaranteed, standard contracts after stints with the team last season. Brooklyn has 15 players on guaranteed standard deals, the maximum amount NBA teams are allowed to carry during the regular season.

Wilson, Martin and Timme are each eligible to sign two-way contracts if they are waived. The Nets waived non-guaranteed guard Keon Johnson, who was not eligible to sign a two-way deal, last week