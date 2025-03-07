The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Cam Johnson was ruled out for the matchup due to left knee soreness.

Johnson has appeared in the Nets' previous 12 games following a multi-week absence in late January due to an ankle injury. Following the best start to a season in his career, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter's efficiency has regressed over the last month.

Cam Johnson sidelined for Nets-Horents due to knee soreness

Johnson has averaged 17.7 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.9 percent from three over his last 12 appearances. The Nets appeared to be making a push for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot following a 7-2 stretch in early February. Jordi Fernandez's squad held the NBA's top defense during that span.

However, they've come crashing back to earth over the last two weeks. Brooklyn has lost six straight, ranking 27th in offense and defense during the skid. They held a 27-5 lead over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday before Stephen Curry erupted for 40 points to lead his team to victory.

The losing skid has dropped the Nets 3.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed. It has also pulled them within one game of the Toronto Raptors for fifth place in the draft lottery standings.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have been the NBA's worst team for nearly two months. They've lost 19 of their last 22 games, ranking dead-last in offense and net rating (-12.3) during that span. The extended struggles have brought Charlotte within two games of the Washington Wizards for the NBA's worst record.

LaMelo Ball (illness), Josh Green (illness), Jusuf Nurkic (low back tightness) and Nick Smith Jr. (right quad contusion) are probable for the Nets matchup. Mark Williams (Left Foot; Injury Management) and Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring; Strain) are out.

Noah Clowney is available for the Nets on Saturday. The second-year forward has been sidelined by an ankle sprain since Jan. 27.