It's been over a decade since a draft has held as much stake for the Brooklyn Nets as next June's. After trading Mikal Bridges and pivoting to a rebuild this summer, general manager Sean Marks paid a steep price to reacquire his 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from the Houston Rockets. Many Nets fans have spent the season rooting for losses to maximize the team's draft position.

Such angst is understandable from a fanbase that hasn't seen a homegrown superstar in the franchise's history. The Nets have not selected in the lottery since 2010, when they missed out on John Wall and selected Derrick Favors third overall. But this summer's moves have set Brooklyn up with a top pick and a chance to land a franchise-altering player.

With the NCAA tournament underway, here are six non-Cooper Flagg draft targets that Nets fans should be watching.

VJ Edgecombe – SG, Baylor

Edgecombe is the most explosive athlete in this year's class and has flashed a developing skillset this season with Baylor. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard initially turned heads this summer at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament, where he was the best player on a Bahamas team featuring Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon.

Edgecombe's physical tools make him a disruptive force on the defensive end. NBA scouts have questions about his ball-handling and outside shooting (34.5 percent from three on 4.6 attempts per game) as an offensive creator at the next level. However, he's improved in both areas as the season's progressed, and his elite physical tools should give him a high floor as a prospect.

A high-level showing in the tournament could move him into the top three in mock drafts.

First game: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Friday, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

Tre Johnson – SG, Texas

Johnson has separated himself as one of the top scorers in this year's class. His elite shotmaking but questionable shot selection and defensive engagement have drawn comparisons to Nets guard Cam Thomas.

As Thomas did at LSU, Johnson has led the nation's freshmen in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game on low efficiency (42.7 percent from the field). Both prospects are average athletes who attempted 42 percent of their shots from three in college and struggled scoring inside (Johnson: 45.2 percent on twos, Thomas: 46.4 percent on twos). However, Johnson's physical measurables (6-foot-6 with 6-foot-10 wingspan), elite three-point shooting (39.2 percent on 6.8 attempts per game) and playmaking flashes (3.6 assists per game over his last 13 appearances) have scouts higher on his potential.

Johnson will lead the Longhorns in the first four against Xavier on Wednesday. A win would set up a matchup with fellow top prospect Kasparus Jakucionis and Illinois that the Nets will watch closely.

First game: No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 Xavier, Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. (truTV)

Kasparas Jakucionis – PG, Illinois

Jakucionis caught the eye of scouts early this season due to his blend of size (6-foot-6), playmaking and scoring. The 18-year-old plays with impressive pace as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. However, he's struggled as a decision-maker (4.1 turnovers per game) and three-point shooter (19-of-71, 26.8 percent) over his last 16 appearances.

Jakucionis's average athleticism has some scouts questioning his ability to create separation against NBA defenders. While his recent struggles have raised concerns, his positional size, craftiness and a large sample size of shotmaking pre-college should make him a surefire lottery pick. An efficient performance in the tournament would go a long way to solidify his place atop draft boards.

First game: No. 6 Illinois vs. TBD, Friday, 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

Khaman Maluach – C, Duke

Maluach is drawing top-five buzz from NBA scouts due to his size (7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan), mobility and impressive defense instincts. The 18-year-old has anchored Duke's seventh-ranked defense, using his quick feet to guard on the perimeter and length to alter shots at the rim. Offensively, he's presented an elite screener and lob threat using his wide frame and 9-foot-8 standing reach, one inch higher than Victor Wembanyama's.

Maluach has also shown a soft touch around the rim, shooting 74.2 percent on twos. His free-throw shooting (74.6 percent) will attract NBA scouts and possibly inspire confidence that he can develop as a floor-spacer. He's shot just 3-of-15 from three this season but showed promise at his prior stops.

Maluach's elite physical measurables, athleticism and coordination should make him a safe pick for the Nets or another team.

First game: No. 1 Duke vs. TBD, Friday, 2:50 p.m. (CBS)

Kon Knueppel – SG/SF, Duke

Knueppel's size (6-foot-7), outside shooting, ball-handling and high IQ should attract front offices looking for a high-floor prospect. The freshman wing has flashed a versatile skillset for the Blue Devils, shooting 39.2 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game and offering secondary shot-creation alongside Cooper Flagg.

His average athleticism has raised questions about his upside. However, he boasts a highly-valued NBA skill as an outside shooter, which should make front offices more comfortable betting on his shot creation holding up at the next level. Knueppel will shoulder a heavy burden in the tournament if Flagg's ankle sprain limits him. A strong showing against top competition could help him overtake other prospects on the Nets' board.

First game: No. 1 Duke vs. TBD, Friday, 2:50 p.m. (CBS)

Jeremiah Fears – PG, Oklahoma

Fears has flashed star potential as one of the youngest players in college basketball. The freshman point guard is a natural three-level scorer (17.0 points per game), using a tight handle, quick first step and crafty set of moves to work to his spots with ease. He's consistently created opportunities for his teammates (4.1 assists per game) as a passer in the pick-and-roll, isolation and transition.

NBA scouts will point to Fears' lack of size (6-foot-4, 182 lbs), inconsistent outside shot, decision-making (3.5 turnovers per game) and defensive shortcomings when poking holes in his game. While he's flashed elite shotmaking ability, he's converted just 43.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 27.5 percent from three. However, it's tough to question his upside, given his confidence and production as the Sooners' offensive engine at such a young age.

Fears turned 18 in October and would be a senior in high school right now had he not reclassified. An efficient showing during a first-round win over the defending national champions would significantly boost Fears' draft stock.

First game: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn, Friday, 9:25 p.m. (TNT)