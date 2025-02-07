Ben Simmons has played his last game for the Brooklyn Nets. The team officially ruled the three-time All-Star out for Friday's matchup with the Miami Heat. League sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets and Simmons are finalizing a buyout, allowing him to join a playoff contender as he attempts to earn a new contract.

The move continues a roster teardown as Brooklyn tanks for a top draft selection.

Ben Simmons set to hit free agency after buyout with Nets

Simmons has averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25.0 minutes per game over 33 appearances this season. After two seasons cut short by back injuries, he's looked his healthiest since joining the Nets. The Aussie is on pace to appear in 53 games, his most since 2020-21.

While he's looked healthier this season, Simmons' production pales in comparison to his Philadelphia 76ers days. His offensive passivity has continued to trend in the wrong direction, as he's attempted 7.4 field goals and 1.1 free throws per 36 minutes, both career lows. Despite this, his ball-handling, facilitation and size as a perimeter defender could make him effective in a reserve role for a playoff team.

Simmons will command interest on the buyout market among contenders looking to bolster their second units. However, because his salary ($40.3M) exceeds the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.8M), he will not be eligible to sign with teams over the first apron. Those teams include the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be interested in signing the former No. 1 pick.