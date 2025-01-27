The Brooklyn Nets will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons has been ruled out due to lower back soreness. The matchup will mark Simmons' fifth straight absence and his ninth in Brooklyn's last 14 games.

Ben Simmons ruled out for Kings matchup due to back soreness

Simmons was a late scratch for Saturday's 106-97 loss to the Miami Heat. After the three-time All-Star missed the Nets' previous three games due to an illness, the team said he was available against the Heat. However, they ruled him out minutes before tipoff after he experienced lower back soreness in warmups.

Simmons has been effective after stepping in as the Nets' starting point guard following the Dennis Schroder trade. Over his last 11 appearances, he's averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Brooklyn has been marginally competitive during his minutes, as he's posted a -4.5 box plus-minus, the third-highest among players averaging over 20 minutes per game.

With Simmons sidelined again, D'Angelo Russell will handle the bulk of the team's ball-handling responsibilities.

The Nets have approached injuries cautiously lately as they aim to boost their draft position. A 2-14 stretch has plummeted them to the bottom of the standings. Entering Monday's matchup, Brooklyn sits two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third-best draft lottery odds.

Cam Johnson will also miss the Kings' matchup. It will mark his third consecutive absence and 10th in 13 games due to an ankle injury.

Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford remain sidelined by hamstring injuries. Thomas has missed the Nets' last 12 games after aggravating a hamstring injury that held him out for a month earlier this season. Watford has been out since Dec. 16 after aggravating a hamstring ailment that held him out for the first six weeks of the season.

The Kings enter Monday's matchup on a two-game losing streak following a 10-1 stretch under interim head coach Doug Christie.