Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams took a massive step forward in head coach Ben Johnson's first year at the helm. However, the QB must now embrace a massive change up front.

With Drew Dalman retiring, the Bears acquired center Garrett Bradbury in a trade with the New England Patriots. He may not be as heralded as Bradbury, but the Bears believe he can be a difference maker. The center already has experience playing next to left guard Joe Thuney. Bradbury still remembers their time at NC State and thinks it'll only make them a more lethal duo in Chicago, via Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

“Spent two years with Joe in college. He's a stud,” Bradbury said. “I think everyone in college knew when he left college what kind of player he was, and no one was surprised by the success he's had. It blows my mind that that two teams have let that guy walk out of the building. He's just a special guy. He's a pro, he handles everything the right way.”

“He's a good leader. He works his butt off, and he is consistent as they come,” he continued. “I had some fun times with him in college and we've kept up over the years, just obviously being in the NFL together and playing against him a few times. Definitely excited to get back together with him.”

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Thuney's accolades speak for themselves. He came to the Bears with four Super Bowl titles, three Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nominations. Thuney was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro again his first year in Chicago while winning the inaugural Protector of the Year.

Bradbury will have a lot more to prove with the Bears. He does come with 105 starts at the NFL, and that experience certainly intrigued Chicago. However, they were able to acquire him for just a fifth-round pick. And in 2025, Bradbury's 60.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 30/40 centers.

The center should feel a lot more comfortable playing next to Thuney. But the Bears, and namely Williams, are counting on the new acquisition to not be a weak spot in the offensive line.