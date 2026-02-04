Michael Porter Jr. has been among the NBA's most efficient scorers this season. Yet, the Brooklyn Nets forward's career-best start wasn't enough to earn him his first All-Star selection. Porter reacted to his All-Star snub on Tuesday.

“I thought I had a chance, for sure. But I knew it was out of my control,” he said. “I know the record probably plays a part in it, even though there’s guys that are in there that don’t have the most amazing record. I thought there was a chance. I thought it was a toss-up. It is what it is… That was a tough day, because I thought there was a chance, but today’s a new day. I’m still blessed, I’m still highly favored, and I’m excited to be able to do what I do, whether I got the All-Star or not.”

Porter was averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on .482/.398/.851 shooting splits at the time the All-Star reserves were announced.

Michael Porter Jr. snubbed from NBA All-Star team despite career-best season

The Nets forward is one of seven players averaging 25-plus points on over 48 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Jamal Murray. He's the only player among the group not to earn an All-Star selection.

The NBA's head coaches selected Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns and Norman Powell as the East's reserves.

Mitchell, Johnson, Barnes and Duren were viewed as locks, leaving Porter to compete with Siakam, Towns and Powell for the final three spots. The coaches decided Porter was the odd man out in the group, a curious decision when considering the numbers.

Porter has posted the highest scoring average and effective field goal percentage among himself, Siakam, Towns and Powell. His +11.8 net rating swing is the eighth highest in the NBA among players who have played over 700 minutes. Siakam (+14.1) is one of the seven players ahead of him.

As Porter noted, Brooklyn's 13-34 record was undoubtedly held against him. However, Siakam's inclusion showed that a poor record is not a barrier to selection, as the Pacers are in a similar position to the Nets. By the numbers, Porter and Siakam both had stronger cases than Towns and Powell, who rank behind them in several statistical categories and on/off impact.

Porter will still have an opportunity to earn a selection as an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined by a calf strain.