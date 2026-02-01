Last month, the NBA announced the starters for the upcoming 2026 All-Star game, which is set to take place in two weeks from Los Angeles. Among the most notable snubs were Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

On Sunday night, the reserve spots for the All-Star teams were revealed on NBC Sports' pregame show, and fans of both Edwards and Mitchell will be happy with the results.

For the Eastern Conference, the reserves included Mitchell along with Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Miami Heat guard Norman Powell, Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam, and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

Meanwhile, Edwards was named as a reserve for the West, alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, and Portland Trail Blazers wing Deni Avdija.

This marks James' 22nd selection to the All-Star games, after many fans speculated he would not make the cut this year after missing the opening chunk of the season due to injury.

Meanwhile, notable first-time All-Stars include Murray, Johnson, and Duren, among others.

The All-Star reserves were voted on by NBA head coaches, who could only vote within their own conference and were not allowed to select players on their own team.

In any case, the NBA All-Star game is set to take place on February 15 from the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, in Los Angeles.