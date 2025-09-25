The Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 campaign featured many disappointments. Nic Claxton's performance was near the top of the list. Brooklyn's starting center and longest-tenured player struggled while battling a back injury, which he said was still bothering him when the season concluded.

Following an offseason focused on getting healthy, the 26-year-old feels confident his rejuvenated body will allow him to make a greater impact.

“Y’all will see it,” Claxton said at Nets Media Day. “My back feels great. Just having a summer where I was able to really focus on myself, focus on getting stronger, it’s been really good… We all know last year was frustrating for the team, frustrating for myself. I didn’t perform how I wanted to. I really just flushed that out and focused back on the work. Just consistency, being in the gym every day, being with family, it was healing. I’m excited for this season… I feel really good, and I’m ready to get to it.”

Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders during the 2022-23 season. The Georgia product ranked third in stocks (steals + blocks), averaging 3.3 per game, behind only Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis. He also made significant strides offensively, leading the league in field goal percentage (70.5).

However, his impact has waned over the last two seasons, as the Nets have transitioned from a star-studded roster to a rebuild.

Nic Claxton ready to bounce back with new-look Nets after letdown 2024-25 season

Claxton averaged 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes last season compared to 3.0 in 2022-23. His offensive efficiency plummeted, as he shot a career-low 56.3 percent from the field. The sixth-year center finished the season with a -9.3 net rating, the NBA's worst mark among big men to play over 1,000 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Claxton has not enjoyed the luxury of continuity over the last three years. The Nets have had four head coaches during that span: Steve Nash, Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Ollie and Jordi Fernandez. Outside of Claxton, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe are Brooklyn's only remaining players from the 2022-23 roster.

“I'm not making any excuses, but it's been different every year since I've been here. So I'm always adjusting, I'm always adapting,” Claxton said when asked why he feels he's regressed during the last two seasons. “But I had a really good summer, so I definitely think that this year I'll be able to get back to playing on that [2022-23] level consistently. That's my goal going into the season.”

Claxton's on-court blow-ups, often resulting in technical fouls and ejections, have also been an issue that he acknowledged must stop.

“Really, it’s consistency with every day showing up and growing my game. Being a leader consistently, keeping my mental in a good place and not like they say, ‘crashing out’ out there,'” he said. “So just making sure that I’m consistent, that’s really the biggest thing.”

Despite his recent struggles, Claxton has played like a high-level center for stretches throughout his career. Entering his second season as Brooklyn's head coach, Jordi Fernandez believes the veteran big man can raise his game to another level.

“I expect Nic to have a career year and to be better,” Fernandez said. “I think that dealing with some lower back issues [last season], this summer he's looked amazing, he's put his work in, he's been working on his shot. How committed he's been throughout the whole summer, I believe it's gonna help Nic take the next step.”

With Brooklyn entrenched in a full rebuild and another tanking season, Claxton's name will pop up in trade rumors throughout the year. The Nets extended backup center Day'Ron Sharpe this summer after he had a career-best season. They also selected Michigan big man Danny Wolf in the first round of June's draft.

Despite this, Claxton is focusing on the present as he attempts to re-establish himself in the upper echelon of NBA centers.

“While I’m here, you’re going to get the best version of me. So that’s all I can focus on. This is today. And be the best version of myself,” he said. “I had a really good summer. That’s not my job to worry about if I’ll be here next year. We’re going young. I’m here right now, so I’m going to give it my all.”