With Egor Demin sidelined by a foot injury, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore are competing for the Brooklyn Nets' starting point guard reps this preseason. Both players got their first taste of NBA competition during Friday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns in Macao. While Traore and Saraf showed brief scoring flashes, they struggled to orchestrate Brooklyn's offense for much of the game.

Traore posted one assist and four turnovers in 17 minutes, while Saraf tallied zero assists and two turnovers in 19 minutes. The Nets turned the ball over a whopping 32 times as a team, leading to 42 Suns points.

With no veteran point guard on the roster, Saraf and Traore will shoulder a heavy burden as ball-handlers this season. Head coach Jordi Fernandez hopes Friday's loss isn't a sign of things to come.

“I thought Nolan and Ben, as point guards, they felt real NBA pressure, and that's a good thing,” Fernandez said. “That's a learning opportunity when you feel the real pressure of a good defensive team. That's a good experience. Hopefully, moving forward, they can get better and handle that better, because [committing] 34 turnovers for 42 points is not good enough. You're not going to win many games in the NBA [that way].”

After Saraf started Brooklyn's preseason opener against Hapoel Jerusalem, Traore received the nod on Friday.

While the French floor general struggled to take care of the ball, he flashed his blazing speed in the halfcourt and transition. Traore finished with six points on 3-of-5 shooting. Meanwhile, Saraf showed off his craft and physicality as a driver, scoring nine points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

As was the case at Summer League, both players looked hesitant from three, shooting a combined 0-for-3.

Danny Wolf was the most impressive of Brooklyn's rookies while playing against Phoenix's reserves late in the game. The 6-foot-11 big man showcased his ball-handling, passing and outside shooting, posting 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

“I thought Danny had a good punch with that last group, and he made winning plays to help us take the lead. Unfortunately, we didn't close it, but I was very happy with him,” Fernandez said.

However, Wolf also struggled to take care of the ball, posting three turnovers.

After missing Summer League due to a knee injury, Nets rookie Drake Powell made his NBA debut on Friday. The 6-foot-6 wing had some predictably shaky moments but looked comfortable on both ends for extended stretches. He posted six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 from three in 13 minutes.

“Drake had his first opportunity to play, and he did a great job taking advantage of his minutes,” Fernandez said. “You can see his athleticism and how he can pressure the ball. He can play on both ends. So I'm very happy with him. Obviously, [he needs to] keep getting better and being familiar and playing with his teammates.”

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 22 points and six assists on 7-of-12 shooting in 24 minutes. Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney added 13 points each, while Nic Claxton tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Nets will face the Suns again on Sunday, with tipoff set for 7AM EST.