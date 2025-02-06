With the NBA trade deadline in the rearview, teams will shift their focus toward the buyout market. Former first-overall pick Ben Simmons could be one of the top players available. Rival teams in both conferences are closely monitoring the three-time All-Star and expect him to be bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Simmons is in the final year of a $177 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is making $40.3 million this season.

With the Nets tanking for a top draft pick and the Aussie attempting to earn a new deal, a buyout could benefit both sides.

Rival teams expect Nets, Ben Simmons to agree to buyout

Simmons has been productive since taking over for Dennis Schroder as the Nets' starting point guard. The 28-year-old has averaged 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 27.0 minutes per game over his last 14 appearances. After two seasons cut short by back injuries, he's on pace to appear in 53 games, his most since 2020-21.

Simmons would offer ball-handling, facilitation, and defense to a playoff team attempting to bolster its second unit. However, due to a wrinkle in the new CBA, the Nets floor general would not be eligible to sign with teams over the first apron, as his salary exceeds the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.8 million).

Those teams include the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

League sources indicate that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be at the “front of the line” in Simmons' buyout sweepstakes should the Nets part ways with the veteran. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has also identified the Cavs and the Houston Rockets as potential landing spots.

The Cavaliers own the Eastern Conference's top seed and are gearing up for a title run after acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline. Houston currently sits third in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers are another team that will hold interest in Simmons, sources said.

Talks around the league of Simmons pursuing a buyout with the Nets have grown louder in recent weeks. Various playoff-contending teams could utilize his facilitation and defense, making him this season's top post-trade deadline story.

(ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel also contributed to this story)