Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons revealed he considered retiring last summer following a second straight season cut short by back injuries.

“There were times, last summer, when I was like, ‘I don't know if I can do this. I might have to stop playing,'” Simmons said on the Young Man and the Three podcast. “I had to bring that up in conversation and think about it, just because physically it's tough, but mentally it's just so hard to return from an injury like that and go through the process of rehabbing a second summer in a row.”

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons underwent back surgery on a bulging disc during the 2022 offseason. The three-time All-Star played 42 games the following season before the Nets shut him down due to continued back injuries.

Despite a seven-month rehab process, he played 15 games in 2023-24 before being shut down due to a separate bulging disc. Simmons underwent his second back surgery in March.

Ben Simmons contemplated retirement amid injury struggles with Nets

The former No. 1 pick had the most healthy start to a season of his Nets tenure this year. He said his body felt a different response following his second back procedure.

“This go around with this surgery was a lot different, and I could feel it. The first surgery I had, it took a lot of relief and pain off my nerve, but this second go-round was completely different. I felt like I had a new body,” Simmons said.

The Nets have still carefully managed Simmons' workload. He's appeared in 30 of 45 games thus far. Despite his improved health, the Aussie's production has continued to pale in comparison to his Philadelphia 76ers days.

Simmons has averaged 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. His offensive aggressiveness has continued to decline. He's attempted 7.3 field goals and 1.1 free throws per 36 minutes, both career lows.

However, after taking over for Dennis Schroder as the Nets' starting point guard, he has seen improvement in that department. Over his last 11 appearances, Simmons has averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game, the third-most on the team. He's ramped up his aggressiveness as a scorer, attempting 7.1 field goals per game, although still falling well short of head coach Jordi Fernandez's goal of 10 per game.

Simmons' NBA future beyond this season is unknown. He is in the final year of a $177 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.