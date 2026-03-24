Brooklyn Nets fans may have seen the last of rookie big man Danny Wolf this season. Wolf exited during the second quarter of Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings with what appeared to be a significant left ankle sprain. He was in pain while being helped to the locker room, and the Nets promptly ruled him out.

Wolf is OUT for the remainder of the game. It didn't look great. https://t.co/1ijBtxZwXi pic.twitter.com/Mq3BcksXLu — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Nets ruled the rookie out for Monday's 134-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers due to the injury.

Wolf missed time due to a sprain in the same ankle at the start of the season. With less than three weeks remaining on the schedule and the Nets eliminated from postseason contention, it's unclear whether he will take the floor again this season.

Danny Wolf sidelined by ankle injury with less than three weeks remaining in season

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Wolf has turned in several encouraging stretches during his rookie campaign after the Nets selected him No. 27 in June's draft. The 21-year-old has averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 turnovers on .405/.322/.771 shooting splits in 20.8 minutes per game across 57 appearances. He is one of three rookies averaging over 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists per 36 minutes, alongside Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward and New Orleans Pelicans big man Derik Queen.

Wolf's absence is a significant blow to Brooklyn's frontcourt as the team angles for top odds in May's draft lottery. The Nets recently ruled backup center Day'Ron Sharpe out for the season due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Meanwhile, starting power forward Noah Clowney has missed the team's last three games due to a right wrist sprain.

Nic Claxton remains available as Brooklyn's starting center, while Josh Minott and Chaney Johnson have seen expanded roles in the frontcourt.

The Nets sit in third place in the draft lottery standings with 10 games remaining. They have one more win than the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, who sit in first and second, respectively. Brooklyn will play both teams once more before the end of the season.