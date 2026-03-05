Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn't backing down without a fight, and this time, the battleground isn't the ring.

The undefeated junior middleweight contender issued a bold public statement Wednesday following a court ruling that blocked him from freely pursuing other promotional opportunities, signaling that his legal war with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions is far from over.

Vergil Ortiz makes statement on his legal case with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy‼️ “Although the judge didn’t see it our way and the fight is blocked for now, my team and I will be moving on to arbitration and to the court appeal. My time with Golden Boy is done. I am… pic.twitter.com/KB4SsdHmxF — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) March 5, 2026

“Although the judge didn't see it our way and the fight is blocked for now, my team and I will be moving on to arbitration and to the court appeal,” Ortiz said in his statement. “My time with Golden Boy is done. I am confident that my right to move on to other opportunities will be upheld. As always, I'm in the gym staying ready — ANY 154 champion should do the same. It's only a matter of time.”

The statement carries the kind of conviction Ortiz has always shown between the ropes. The Grand Prairie, Texas native, widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in boxing, has been in a prolonged promotional dispute with Golden Boy, the company that helped launch his professional career. The legal battle centers on Ortiz's desire to become a free agent and sign with another promoter as he chases a world title shot at 154 pounds.

While the initial court ruling was a setback, Ortiz and his team are not treating it as a final verdict. By pursuing both arbitration and a formal court appeal simultaneously, Team Ortiz is making clear they intend to exhaust every legal avenue available. Promotional disputes in boxing have a long, complicated history, but fighters who push back, Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, and, more recently, Canelo Alvarez, have often emerged with greater autonomy and better opportunities on the other side.

What makes Ortiz's situation particularly compelling is the urgency behind it. At just 27 years old, Ortiz remains in his prime fighting years, boasting a perfect professional record built on devastating knockout power. Every month spent in legal limbo is a month lost at the peak of his abilities.

His parting shot to the 154-pound champions is perhaps the most telling line of all — a fighter's taunt wrapped in a legal statement. It signals that Ortiz isn't thinking about courtrooms. He's thinking about title belts.

The legal process will take time, but Vergil Ortiz Jr. is clearly done waiting on Golden Boy to determine his future. He's going to build it himself.