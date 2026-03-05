The Backyard Baseball Release Date is arriving soon, bringing a brand new gameplay experience with a new trailer showing off some of the game's features. Publisher Playground Productions and Developer Mega Cat Studios have done a phenomenal job in bringing back classic Backyard Sports titles. But now, they're venturing onto new territory with a brand new Baseball game in 3D. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Backyard Baseball Release Date – July 9th, 2026



The Backyard Baseball Release Date is Thursday, July 9th, 2026. The game will be available on Consoles and PC/MacOS, and players can now wishlist it on Steam.

Price & Pre-Order Details unavailable at this time.

Backyard Baseball Gameplay

Backyard Baseball is an edutainment sports video games developed by Mega Cat Studios and published by Playground Productions. It is a 3D remake of the original Backyard Baseball game from 1997. But it comes with tons of new features and modes for players to check out.

All 30 beloved Backyard characters return once again along with 11 remastered stadiums and the 24 original teams. But this time, players can enjoy new modes while earning unlockables and achievements on the way. Throughout your experience, you'll unlock new characters, rewards, and more. And most importantly there will be NO Microtransactions in Backyard Baseball.

Speaking of characters, they each possess power-ups that make them a force to be reckoned with. Pitchers may make use of Fire Balls, Crazy Balls, or Spitballs to catch hitters off-guard. But Batters can return the favor with Crazy Bunts, Undergrounders, or the Aluminum Power Bat. Therefore, make sure to choose your lineup and assign their positions correctly to get the best use out of your players.

Classic Modes like Pick-Up games returns, but players can also try their hand at batting practice, T-Ball, and more competitive modes. The game also features tutorials, accessibility features, and simpler modes for those new to baseball.

Additionally, Backyard Baseball's Gameplay offers a ton of customization options. Players can turn off errors, switch to using Tees, and more to create the experience they want.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Backyard Baseball Release Date and gameplay. We can't wait to jump into the next installment of the franchise. We look forward to seeing Pablo Sanchez dominate once again this Summer!

