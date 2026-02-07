There are new adjustments on Coby White's trade from the Chicago Bulls to the Charlotte Hornets due to his current injury.

White's time with the Bulls, who selected him seventh overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, came to an end after seven seasons. Chicago sent him and Mike Conley to Charlotte for Ousmane Dieng and Collin Sexton.

Even though White is dealing with a calf injury, the Hornets still went through with the trade. However, that isn't to say they didn't make adjustments after knowing about the injury, per league insider Brett Siegel.

“The Hornets still wanted this trade to be completed and do not see this being a major injury, which is why it’s not rescinded. But CHA is given the right to change the terms of the trade after not being aware of this calf injury before the physical, sources told @ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote.

“Originally, the Hornets agreed to trade the following second-round picks to the Bulls: 2029 DEN/CHA (least favorable), 2031 NYK, 2031 DEN. The two 2031 picks will still go to Chicago in this deal. The Hornets will retain the 2029 pick.”

What's next for Coby White, Hornets

Coby White will look forward to his journey with the Hornets after making a full recovery from the calf injury. In the meantime, Charlotte will look to continue its incredible momentum after a remarkable stretch of games.

The Hornets haven't made the playoffs since 2016, having only appeared in the play-in tournament twice in 2021 and 2022. After three consecutive seasons of going in the lottery, Charlotte seems to have created serious potential with its core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

Charlotte has a 24-28 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

Rolling with eight consecutive wins, the Hornets will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Hawks on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.