The NBA trade deadline is starting to heat up, and the Chicago Bulls have had their hands in most of the chaos. After trading Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics, a day later, they traded Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets in part of a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Just in: The Chicago Bulls are trading Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ousmane Dieng was a part of the trade that sent Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and NBA insider Jake Fischer was the first to report that there was momentum on a deal to send him to the Hornets.

The Bulls have been in trade rumors for the past few weeks surrounding Vucevic and White, and they were able to offload both of them before the deadline. It's obvious that they're trying to create financial flexibility for the future, while also allowing Vucevic and White to compete elsewhere. They were also able to land a young player in Jaden Ivey, who should be a good player for the Bulls.

For White, he joins a Hornets team that is the hottest in the league right now, as they're riding a seven-game winning streak. They're starting to figure things out at the right time, and adding a scorer like White will do nothing but improve their unit.

It's uncertain if Conley will stay with the Hornets, and Fischer also reported that since he was traded to a second team, that could leave the door open for him to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves following a buyout.