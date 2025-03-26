The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Orlando Magic 111-104 on Tuesday. It was their third straight loss, but some positives were taken out of this game by head coach Charles Lee and players alike.

Losses have still allowed for some of the other young talents to have a chance to grow and flourish in some new roles. Injuries play a part, but it's been a next-man-up mentality for this team on a nightly basis.

Josh Green on Nick Smith Jr., Tidjane Salaun

Josh Green, who finished with 13 points in 21 minutes, gave his props to rookie Tidjane Salaun and Nick Smith Jr. in their extended minutes.

“You talk about those young guys and they are strides further than me as a rookie,” Green said. “As a rookie, I couldn’t even tell you – I don’t know if I even played as a rookie. I’m super happy for them. They’ve been given an opportunity, and it’s hard. Tidjane is 19 – he just came from high school…He works super hard… Same thing goes with Nick Smith. They’re all competitors, and I’ll always go to battle with those guys. The fact that they’re that young and that willing to work that hard is very impressive. I’m just super excited to continue to see their growth.”

Salaun finished with eight points and seven rebounds, while Smith finished with 13 points. Solid strides for young players trying to find their way in the NBA.

Hornets HC Charles Lee gives his flowers to Nick Smith Jr.

Coach Lee gave his two cents about his young guard's development throughout his second season in the NBA with the Hornets.

“So many areas of growth, I’ve been so happy with Nick. Defensively,” Lee said. “I’ve noticed a little bit more attention to detail. I think that he’s always moving and has great energy and effort, but I just feel like the attention to detail and the purpose behind his movement now has been a little more deliberate or intentional…Just a ton of growth from him, and I think all these reps are very valuable for him.”

With the Hornets already eliminated from playoff contention, it's important to take away growth points for the rest of the season.

Along with the other young players, LaMelo Ball poured in 25 points and nine assists. After only playing in 22 games last season, he's doubled that. Playing in 46 games so far, its a step in the right direction. Even with just 10 games left, the Hornets can still be worth watching, given the growth some of their youngsters are showing.