ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Magic have won all three of their prior meetings this season against the Hornets. Franz Wagner leads the Magic with 24.2 points per game, while LaMelo Ball averages 25.4 points for the Hornets. Orlando has four players on the injury report, while Charlotte has five. The Hornets are 1-4 in their last five games and against the spread. In their last five games, the totals have gone over for three of them.

Here are the Magic-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Hornets Odds

Orlando Magic: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 210.5 (-110)

Under: 210.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are poised to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. The Magic have dominated the season series, winning all three previous matchups against the Hornets. This trend is likely to continue, given the stark contrast in the teams' recent performances and overall records. Orlando, sitting in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference, has shown significantly more promise than Charlotte who's had a dismal season sitting with the second-worst record in the conference. The Magic's superior offensive firepower, led by Franz Wagner's impressive 24.2 points per game, gives them a clear edge over the struggling Hornets. Additionally, Charlotte's recent form has been particularly concerning, with the team going 1-4 in their last five games both straight up and against the spread.

The Magic's momentum and the Hornets' defensive woes create a perfect storm for Orlando to not only win but also cover the spread. Charlotte's home court advantage has been negligible this season, as evidenced by their 16-17 record against the spread in road games. Furthermore, the Hornets have allowed an average of 102 points per game in their head-to-head matchups against the Magic, while only scoring 99.5 points themselves. This scoring differential, coupled with Orlando's recent offensive surge, suggests that the Magic are well-positioned to exploit Charlotte's defensive vulnerabilities and secure a comfortable victory. With the Hornets struggling to find consistency and the Magic fighting for a potential playoff berth, expect Orlando to come out aggressive and maintain control throughout the game, ultimately covering the spread and extending their dominance over Charlotte this season.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Charlotte Hornets have struggled this season with an 18-52 record, they have shown flashes of potential that could lead to a competitive performance against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Hornets, coming off a tough loss to the Miami Heat, will be eager to bounce back and prove themselves on their home court at the Spectrum Center. LaMelo Ball's recent performance of 18 points and 11 assists against the Heat demonstrates his ability to create opportunities for his teammates while also contributing significantly on the scoreboard. Additionally, the emergence of Nick Smith Jr., who scored 19 points in the same game, provides the Hornets with another offensive threat that could catch the Magic off guard.

The Hornets' home-court advantage could play a crucial role in this matchup. Despite their overall record, Charlotte has shown the ability to compete with stronger teams, as evidenced by their early 12-point lead against Miami before ultimately falling short. This resilience, combined with the potential for a strong start, could help the Hornets keep the game close or even pull off an upset. Furthermore, the Magic may be facing fatigue as they near the end of their season, potentially opening the door for the Hornets to capitalize on any lapses in concentration or energy. With the pressure of playoff contention off their shoulders, the Hornets may play with a sense of freedom and urgency that could lead to a surprising performance, making them a tempting option to cover the spread, if not outright win the game.

Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic are likely to win and cover the spread against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. With a superior record and seeding to the Hornets, the Magic have shown more consistency throughout the season. Orlando has also dominated the head-to-head matchups, winning all three previous encounters this season. The Hornets' recent form has been poor, going 1-4 in their last five games both straight up and against the spread. Given the Magic's stronger offensive output and the Hornets' defensive struggles, Orlando is poised to not only secure a victory but also cover the spread at the Spectrum Center.

Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -5 (-110), Under 210.5 (-110)