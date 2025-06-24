With the Charlotte Hornets having the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, which commences on Wednesday night, there are a few options that have been linked to the team besides the option of them trading out of the spot. While Duke's Kon Knueppel has been linked to the Hornets, there shouldn't be fans who believe he will be a lock for the selection at the spot.

According to the latest “NBA Draft Big Board” from ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel, he would say that the interest from Charlotte in Knueppel is “overstated.” Siegel would express that there is some interest in the Blue Devils prospect, but that the Hornets like the idea of moving down and “gathering future assets.”

“What about the Hornets? League sources say Charlotte has navigated the pre-draft cycle with multiple smokescreens and that their interest in selecting Kon Knueppel, a popular choice for the fourth pick, has been overstated,” Siegel wrote. “While the Hornets do hold interest in Knueppel, many are downplaying the idea of them taking him so high instead of trading down a few spots and gathering future assets.”

Hornets are looking at the status of Ace Bailey

Another player that has been connected to the Hornets is Rutgers star Ace Bailey, who has been an interesting storyline heading into the NBA Draft. Specifically looking at Charlotte, if the team were to stay at the fourth spot and Bailey is available, that is more likely to be the pick due to the talent at 18 years old.

“That is why many are beginning to connect the dots of Charlotte potentially taking Bailey despite the 18-year-old's camp suggesting he wants to play for the Wizards, Pelicans, or Nets,” Siegel wrote. “Many teams don't care what the draftees necessarily want, and they are going to take the best player available. This could be the line of thinking for the Hornets and executive Jeff Peterson on Wednesday if Bailey were to fall to them.”

“Of course, the Hornets have also actively been engaged in trade calls with teams inquiring about this fourth pick, which adds another layer of mystery to where Bailey will ultimately end up, assuming the 76ers pass on him,” Siegel continued. “The 2025 NBA Draft starts with the 76ers and how far Bailey falls on the draft board.”

The Hornets' draft plans have been wrapped in “uncertainty” as Jake Fischer of The Stein Line said last week, but it will be figured out once the NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night.