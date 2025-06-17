With the Charlotte Hornets having the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, there seems to be some perplexing nature with what the team will do with the selection come the first night on June 25. As the Hornets look to build around star LaMelo Ball, it isn't the player that's in question at the fourth pick; it is whether the team will stay there.

In the latest column by Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line,” he reports there is “uncertainty” with what Charlotte will do, along with the Philadelphia 76ers, with its first pick. He would even say that the team has “signaled to rival teams” that they are open to hearing offers for the early pick “until they're on the clock.”

“Among the various challenges in pinpointing the order from Nos. 3-8, league sources say, is the uncertainty emanating from Philadelphia and Charlotte,” Fischer wrote. “Sources say that the Sixers and Hornets have signaled to rival teams that they will listen to trade offers until they're on the clock at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.”

“The Sixers, as The Stein Line confirmed last week, have also approached San Antonio about moving up one selection, which we can only deduce would be to nab Harper for themselves,” Fischer continued. “My prediction at this point is that Philadelphia ends up staying there and selecting Edgecombe … emphasis on at this point. So much can still happen even though we're only eight days away.”

Besides Kon Knueppel, Hornest has an interest in VJ Edgecombe

While people wonder who the favorite is for the Hornets at No. 4, one could look at ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel and his reporting that states how Duke's Kon Knueppel and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe have interest from the team. It depends on who gets taken before and who's left, but Fischer would state that if a prospect like Ace Bailey falls to their selection, teams will be calling.

“If it plays out that way, any team that still covets Bailey in the upper reaches of the draft would have a clear runway to engage Charlotte at No. 4 with a trade push for the scoring forward so long regarded as an elite prospect,” Fischer wrote.

“The Jazz, unlike the Sixers and Hornets, have not actively encouraged trade interest from teams further down the draft board, sources say,” Fischer continued. “Utah also appears to be operating in contrast to Washington at No. 6, with some rival teams projecting the Wizards as a potential trade-up candidate to leapfrog the Jazz … and maybe even the Hornets.”

It remains to be seen what happens, but Charlotte will no doubt have an interesting night on June 25.