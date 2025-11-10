Monday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers visit. One of the biggest questions ahead of tip-off has been the status of franchise guard LaMelo Ball. Unfortunately for Charlotte, Ball has been ruled out once again due to a right ankle impingement, prolonging a frustrating trend of lower-body injuries that have limited his availability since last season.

LaMelo Ball’s injury status headlines Hornets vs. Lakers

Ball has looked sharp when healthy this year, averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game across six appearances.

His ability to control pace, space the floor, and create open looks for teammates is something the Hornets simply cannot replicate by committee. But with his right ankle still not responding well enough for game action, Charlotte will need to adjust once more.

Is LaMelo Ball done here in Charlotte? pic.twitter.com/rOrFSh76fB — Hornets Lead (@HornetsLead) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

And it’s not just Ball. The Hornets’ injury list remains stacked. Brandon Miller remains out with a left shoulder subluxation. Josh Green is recovering from shoulder surgery. Grant Williams is sidelined following knee surgery. Miles Bridges is questionable due to back spasms, leaving Charlotte dangerously thin on both talent and playmaking.

Article Continues Below

The Hornets have leaned heavily on Kon Kneuppel and rookie point-forward responsibilities from others in Ball’s absence, but the results have been inconsistent. Without Ball’s presence, Charlotte’s offense has lacked the creativity and rhythm needed to keep up with more disciplined defensive teams.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter this matchup with some players out. With Austin Reaves and LeBron James sitting out, Los Angeles will try to take advantage of Charlotte’s depleted lineup, especially in transition and interior scoring.

For the Hornets, the goal is survival and stabilization. For the Lakers, it’s a chance to stack wins while the schedule offers opportunity.

Charlotte’s season has always hinged on Ball’s health. Monday night is another reminder of that reality, and the Hornets will once again have to figure out how to compete without their star floor general.