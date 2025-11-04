The Charlotte Hornets are set to play the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 PM EST on Tuesday night. Charlotte is monitoring multiple injuries ahead of the contest, however. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are among the Hornets dealing with injury concerns.

Miller is expected to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, so he is out on Tuesday night. He is officially dealing with left shoulder subluxation. Charlotte was hoping to have the star players stay healthy throughout the 2025-26 campaign, but Miller's absence is far from ideal. He features an extremely high ceiling, but Miller also dealt with injury concerns last year.

With Miller out, Ball's presence becomes even more important. So, is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Pelicans? Here's everything we know about the Hornets star's injury.

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Pelicans

Ball is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right ankle impingement. Miller and Ball are two of seven Hornets on Tuesday's injury report. Josh Green (left shoulder surgery), Grant Williams (right knee surgery), Drew Peterson (G League two-way), Anthony Reeves (G League two-way) and Tidjane Salaun (G League on assignment) are all listed as out for the matchup.

LaMelo has played well while on the floor this season. He's battled injury trouble at times, but the Hornets guard is making a significant impact regardless. Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per outing across six games played. He is also shooting 43 percent on his field goal attempts.

Overall, the Hornets will enter Tuesday's affair with a 3-4 record. It's been an inconsistent start to the new campaign, but they will enter the game with confidence against an 0-6 Pelicans squad.

As for the question of if LaMelo Ball is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.