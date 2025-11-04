The Charlotte Hornets have been missing a major part of their rotation to begin the 2025-26 season as Brandon Miller has been sidelined recently due to a shoulder injury. And now it appears as if the Hornets will have to prepare to be without Miller at least for the foreseeable future.

Brandon Miller will be out of the Hornets’ lineup for at least the next two weeks due to said shoulder injury, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. What is good news for the Hornets and their fanbase is that there was no additional structural damage to his shoulder. Miller recently went to get a second opinion regarding a potential course of action.

Miller initially suffered the injury back on Oct. 25 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He exited the game early and did not return. He has missed the last five games for the Hornets.

In the two games that Miller has played in this season, he was averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists in around 20 minutes per game. He was shooting 40 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from the three-point line and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller had a strong rookie season, establishing himself as a future building block for the Hornets. He finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting. But his second year in the NBA was cut short due to a season-ending wrist injury. He was limited to only 27 games, but was showing continued signs of improvement, upping his scoring from 17.3 points to 21.0