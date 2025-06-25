It has been a long pre-draft process for Ace Bailey, as rumor after rumor has come out about the Rutgers star. To canceling workouts to not wanting to meet with certain teams, it seems as if Bailey's draft stock is dipping closer to draft time, which may be concerning. At the same time, it may not bother him and his camp, and they could get the outcome they desire.

With hours remaining until Bailey finds out what team he's going to, one last thing has come out, and this time it's about how much muscle he's added, according to Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

“Ace Bailey told the media that he added 20 pounds of muscle since his lone season at Rutgers,” Pompey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Many people couldn't believe it when the news dropped.

“Bailey was listed at 210lb at Rutgers, then weighed in at 203lb. To believe he's added 20 pounds of muscle in 4 months, or even less time since the combine seems very unlikely,” one user wrote.

“This feels…very difficult to believe. Bailey weighed in at 203 at the combine. Even if he added 10 pounds since then, he was listed at 210 at Rutgers? Do we think the Rutgers weight was off by…20 pounds? That’s aggressive even by college measurement standards,” another user wrote.

At this point, it's hard to believe much of what Bailey is saying, and everyone will just have to wait and see what happens.

Where could Ace Bailey land in the draft?

For some time, it felt like the Bailey was locked in with the 76ers at the No. 3 pick, but then he called off a meeting and a workout with the team, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Rutgers star and his representation were scheduled to meet with Sixers personnel on Friday, following the team's recent meeting with VJ Edgecombe. Edgecombe has surpassed Bailey as the favorite to be the third pick by Philadelphia in next Wednesday's draft,” Siegel wrote.

Now, it seems like Bailey could go from either the No. 4 pick to possibly the No. 6 pick, which is the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards, in that order. With the Jazz and Wizards, he'll definitely have more of a scoring responsibility, and it seems like that may be something he's looking for. The Hornets already have options at his position, and it could be a logjam there if they decide to draft him.