Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns began their preseason slate, which also marked the official NFL debut of rookie back Shedeur Sanders. While the Browns recently raised eyebrows by listing Sanders at fourth on their depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett, Sanders may be able to force their hand at a better spot in the quarterback rotation.

Sanders looked good for the most part during his NFL preseason debut against the Panthers, showing poise and maturity in the pocket, albeit not against a starting NFL defense.

Apparently, Sanders' performance was convincing enough that the team has now made a switch in practice as it pertains to QB reps.

“Browns QB order for last 11-on-11: Flacco, Sanders, Gabriel. In earlier end-of-half situation it was Flacco and Sanders,” reported Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a positive update for Browns fans who are hoping to see Sanders on the field this year at some point during the regular season.

An interesting prospect for the Browns

At certain points over the last couple of years, Sanders was projected to be a top five and potentially even number one overall NFL Draft pick.

However, a combination of questions about his leadership, as well as doubts over how good the defenses were that he faced during his time in college football, ultimately led him to slide all the way down to the fifth round, where the Browns ended up selecting him.

There's also the prospect of his famous father Deion Sanders looming over the franchise, and the bold proclamations he has at times made about his sons, which may be an unwelcome distraction for some NFL franchises, particularly if they're attached to a young unproven quarterback and not an immediate contributor.

Still, Sanders showed flashes of his talent during his game against the Panthers, and it will be interesting to see how the Browns' coaching staff chooses to divvy up the quarterback reps moving ahead for the next two preseason games.

The Browns will next take the field on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.