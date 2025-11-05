On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls were dealt good news and bad news. The good news is that Coby White, who's out with a calf injury is expected to return soon, per Will Gottlieb of CHGO Bulls.

According to coach Billy Donovan, White has been taking part in running and conditioning drills. However, White will be given additional time to ensure that he is up to par.

“The hope is, in a couple weeks he’ll play” Donovan said.

On the flip side, the Bulls were dealt a blow that Ayo Dosunmu will be out Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Drew Stevens of The Bigs Media. Originally, Dosunmu was listed as questionable due to a contusion in his left quad. Last Sunday, Dosunmu didn't play on the road against the New York Knicks. Dosunmu is off to a strong start averaging 16.2 points per game.

In August, White injured his calf during a workout. Prior to the preaseson, White was expected to be out at the beginning which was the case. During his absence, the Bulls are off to a 5-1 start. Their 5-0 start was their best since the 1996-1997 championship season in which they started 12-0.

Last season, White achieved his best season in Chicago. Altogether, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. Presently, White is finishing out his third and final year of his $36 million contract he signed in 2023. Afterward, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Chicago will be glad when Coby White returns

As a potent offensive presence, White has become the focal point of the Bulls since 2019. Additionally, he has become a fan favorite for his talent and his personality. As a result, upon his return he will be given warm reception by his teammates and the fans, which is putting it lightly.

Certainly, the Bulls are playing exteremly well at the outset without him. But when comes back, the Chicago backcourt will be complete and in essence stronger. White plus Josh Giddey plus Matas Buzelis is a pretty good combination, especially considering how well they are playing.

The concern will be how to bring White back into the fold and continue the momentum. In other words, whether he will be sluggish at first and it disrupts the flow. However, given how well Giddey, Buzelis, and others have been playing, they could take the pressure off of White and allow for him to ease back in.

Regardless of how it all pans out, the Bulls will be back to normal with White back.