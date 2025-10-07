This is not the way Chicago Bulls guard Coby White wanted to start the preseason. First, he is being limited in training camp due to a calf strain he sustained over the summer. As a result, he is taking it slowly before the regular season starts.

On Monday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan officially confirmed that White didn't practice, per Jack Haslett of Sports Illustrated. Additionally, he is unlikely to play in the first preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, Donovan plans to play his starters 15-20 minutes on Tuesday. At the same time, he will consult with the Bulls medical staff to determine if White are able to play that duration of time.

Also, Johnson made it clear that Donovan's rotation against the Cavs will be “pretty deep”. Therefore, opening the door for newbies to get some shine. Among those being floated around is that of Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura, entering his second year with the Bulls.

As for White, he is trying to get off to a good start for a multitude of reasons. Not only just to start off healthy, but with something to prove. Recently, White rejected a contract extension with the Bulls.

By season's end, White will become an unrestricted free agent. He is seeking to earn $30 million annually and to maximize his options in the open market. Additionally, this puts Chicago in a position to see if it can match or exceed what others might offer.

Coby White has become the face of the Bulls

Even with Josh Giddey's breakthrough four-year $100 million deal, it is still White that is the focal point of the franchise. Since being drafted in 2019, White has emerged as a player who can score with frequency as well as lead by example.

Never was that more so than last season. It was arguably White's best year of his career. Altogether, he averaged a career high 20.4 points per game as well as 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He had to step up following the trading of Zach Lavine in February.

While the Bulls are certainly looking to develop their younger players, White remains the focal point.