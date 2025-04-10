CHICAGO- The Chicago Bulls picked up a huge win on Wednesday night as they took down the Miami Heat at the United Center. The Bulls and Heat were tied in the Eastern Conference standings coming into the day, and Chicago is now one game up with two games remaining. The Bulls also own the tiebreaker, so they would need to lose both of their remaining games to drop below ninth place in the East. Chicago will more than likely get a home game in the play-in tournament.

The Bulls have made the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons as well, and they ended up losing on the road against the Heat both times. It's looking like the Bulls will get the Heat at home this time, but they will still need to win a road game to make the playoffs if they do finish in ninth place.

“It's an advantage if you play well, it's not an advantage if you don't play well,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said regarding home-court advantage before Wednesday's matchup. “Wherever the game is at, I certainly always want to play at home, right? I think every team is fighting for that. That's why they have standings. In the breakdown you get home-court advantage in a seven-game series. Certainly, the same thing in the Play-In. You want to be able to play at home, but at the same point too, if that does happen, you've got to play well against a good team, whoever it may be, because we're all bunched up. Probably the next couple games will shake out how this will all pan out, but you always want to have a home game.”

There is also a chance that the Bulls finish in eighth place, and in that instance, they would start the play-in tournament on the road. However, they would need just one win to make the playoffs instead of two. A win in game one would give Chicago the seven-seed in the playoffs, and a loss would set up a home game for the Bulls with another shot at punching a playoff ticket.

Finishing in eighth is in play as the Bulls currently trail the Atlanta Hawks by half a game. The Hawks have three games left, and the Bulls have two. Jumping the Hawks would greatly improve Chicago's playoff chances.