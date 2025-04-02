The Chicago Bulls are going back to the NBA play-in tournament for the third straight season after taking down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The Bulls clinched a spot with the 137-118 victory, and they have six games left to try to improve their standing before the postseason rolls around. Coby White is grateful that the Bulls are going to the postseason.

Coby White played a big role in Tuesday's victory over the Raptors as he finished with 28 points. White is playing his best basketball at the right time as he just won Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March. White and the Bulls are looking good, and they are looking forward to the opportunity that lies ahead.

“This is the path we were given, this is our journey as a team,” White said after Tuesday's win, according to an article from NBA.com. “So we have to make the most of it and continue to fight and stay together. We’re still blessed and fortunate with an opportunity to make the playoffs, so we have to take full advantage of it. Coming in the last two years, we won the first game and getting over that hump to win the second game, how can we come back after that emotional high of winning a big game? We were down 20 (in Toronto in 2023) and we came back. Last year we played at home against a good Atlanta team and we won that. So how can we come down from that emotional high and do it two days later and be able to have that same attention to detail, same physicality and compete level? Quite honestly, I feel Miami when we paid them the last two years they physically dominated us; so how can we match that both games?”

The Bulls have been eliminated by the Miami Heat each of the last two seasons. There is a chance that the Bulls get an opportunity to redeem themselves as the Heat will be in the play-in tournament this year as well.

“It’s been tough, especially to lose to the same team twice,” White added. “The last two years we've been there. So just staying in the moment right now; it is something we can continue to build on.”

There is a chance that the Bulls get up to seventh or eighth place in the Eastern Conference, but it's unlikely. They will probably have to go 2-0 in the play-in in order to make it to the playoffs. White knows that won't be easy.

“It’s single-game elimination like March Madness, so how can we be ourselves but also ramp it up to a whole new level? It will be exciting for us to make the playoffs the way we’ve played this second half of the season,” the former first-round draft pick said. “Obviously, if we have the opportunity to only play one game to make the playoffs, I’ll take that any day of the week. Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami are good teams. So we just want to come in ready to compete no matter where we are at and focus on the now.”

Coby White and the Bulls are currently in 10th place in the East, but they are just 0.5 games back of the Heat, and 2.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic. A lot can change in the standings during these final two weeks.