On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls got concerning news about Patrick Williams after he injured his ankle during training camp. At week's end, a sigh of relief came through the team about Williams' status, per Grant Mona of Sports Illustrated.

It turns out that Williams planted his foot on the wrong day and had to leave practice early, but he was back in practice the following day. The news was also confirmed by Will Gottlieb of the CHGO Bulls Podcast, referencing Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

“Billy says Patrick Williams was a full participant in practice today,” Gottlieb posted on X. “Giddey had an ankle tweak and was held out of some of the running but is expected to be full go tomorrow in practice.”

The good news about Williams comes at a perfect time. On Oct. 6, the Bulls' preseason will begin. Furthermore, Williams is trying to bounce back after foot surgery forced him to end the season in February. Before that, he had averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game across 63 games.

Furthermore, Williams is a vital part of the Bulls' defense. Altogether, he is versatile in his role, guarding all positions on the floor. At the same time, his size and strength play a key role. Nevertheless, his history of injuries (foot, knee, and wrist) has led to periods of inconsistency. That, along with needing to improve his ability to anticipate screens, protect the rim, and grab defensive boards.

But all in all, Williams is still a solid player.

Article Continues Below

Patrick Williams' job with the Bulls is on the line.

Another aspect of why Williams' return is beneficial is that he is trying to maintain his position. Currently, he is in a battle with second-year forward Matas Buzelis for the position of starting power forward.

Buzelis is beginning the season healthy and showing flashes of potential.

As of August, Williams is on the trading block. However, the Bulls are in a bind with the five-year $90 million contract Williams signed, which would make him an expensive player on the market.

Currently, the Bulls are exploring their options on what to do with him. The hope is for his value to increase.