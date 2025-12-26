At 3-12 and completely out of the playoff race, the New York Jets have begun thinking of the offseason. Starting things off early, one of their breakout defensive players has now been shutdown for the year.

Defensive end Will McDonald has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. With only two games left in the season, the Jets would rather be cautious with McDonald rather than risk a much more severe injury.

His third year in New York will end after 15 appearances, 14 of them being starts. McDonald put up 30 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and eight sacks. Furthermore, his 71 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 35/112 edge rushers.

There is an elephant in the room when it comes to McDonald's 2025 sack total. Four of them came in one game against the Cleveland Browns. However, the pass rusher put up 10.5 sacks in 2024. His 24 QB hits then and 19 now are nothing to sneeze at. The 26-year-old is growing into his role on the Jets.

While they won't see him anymore in 2025, New York will need him to be a force off the edge once again come 2026. The Jets are entering Week 17 ranked 30th in sacks with 25 overall. New York's defense as a whole ranks 22nd in the NFL, allowing 342.3 YPG.

McDonald won't be able to fix things on his own. However, he's a key piece New York is working with on the edge. His eight sacks in 2025 were impressive. But the Jets would rather have him on the field when he is fully healthy in 2026.