The 2025 Dallas Cowboys have been a tale of two teams. The offense has been one of the best in the NFL all year. However, the defense has suffered and struggled most of the season. The Cowboys lost Micah Parsons at the beginning of the season in a trade to the Packers, but they also tried to rejuvenate the defense at the trade deadline. Despite their aggressive moves, they did not improve much.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned on his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan that he has been highly disappointed in the defense and that the coaching and scheme need to be better than they have been. He sounded optimistic that the issues are fixable, but it sounded like a warning to the current defensive staff.

Jones said, “No. No. Not at all. We have a lot of work to do over there. But we can do it.”

Current Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the third defensive coordinator that the Cowboys have had in three years. It is also worth noting that Jones partly blamed himself for hiring Mike Zimmer last year, given that it was likely only going to be a one-year deal from the jump.

When you have a season like the very talented Cowboys, and it starts with promise, but quickly falls off a cliff, there needs to be a fall guy. There is no guarantee that Eberflus is going to get fired. Still, these comments seem to indicate that the Cowboys are leaning towards making him this season's fall guy.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams have each had amazing years on offense. When your defense continues to disappoint, it's only a matter of time before a change is expected on that side.

The Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders is a perfect example of the defensive struggles. The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-3 lead, but the defense let the Commanders back into the game.

Third string and NFL journeyman Josh Johnson played great, going 15-of-23 for 198 yards and had no turnovers. Then, on the ground, the Commanders averaged 8.6 yards per rush, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the way with 105 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 attempts. Something is clearly going to change in Dallas.