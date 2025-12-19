Just two days ago, Tre Jones was given the credit for helping the Chicago Bulls defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-111. He pulled in a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists in what was a much-needed win for Chicago.

Two days later, Jones' status is in doubt for the road rematch against Cleveland on Friday, per the NBA injury report. Jones is listed as “questionable” due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Meanwhile, Zach Collins is listed as “probable” due to soreness in his right hand. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu is listed as “questionable” due to a sprain in his right thumb. The Bulls are entering with an 11-15 record and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Also, the Cavs are 15-13 and 8th in the Eastern Conference.

Over the summer, Jones was signed to a three-year, $24 million contract. This year, Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and played in 20 games.

Last year, he averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 assists per game and played in 18 games total.

A significant reason he was brought to Chicago was his defensive strengths. Jones is highly skilled in on-ball pressure, forcing turnovers, and anticipating passing lanes.

Before joining the Bulls, Jones had played with the San Antonio Spurs from 2020-2025. In the 2022-2023 season, Jones averaged a career high 12.9 points per game and 6.6 assists per game.

Tre Jones has demonstrated versatility during the season

Given the recent string of injuries affecting the Bulls, the players have had to be flexible. There have been numerous lineup changes, and players have had to adjust their positions.

One of those has been Jones. He has found himself in the starting rotation and coming off the bench on an on-and-off basis.

While in the starting rotation, Jones averaged 15 points and seven assists per game.

Coming off the bench, he provides a major spark and does not go too far outside his comfort zone.