Injuries have certainly taken their toll on the Chicago Bulls. One player battling recurring injuries is Ayo Dosunmu.

On Tuesday, Dosunmu said he sprained two thumbs and that there is a bruise on the bone of his right thumb, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network. He had to tape up both thumbs, with the left one being the worst.

Nevertheless, he hopes to heal in time before the Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday. Recently, Dosunmu has had to sit out the last two games due to thumb injuries. Currently, the Bulls are 10-14 and are coming off a loss to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 114-104, last Sunday.

So far, Dosunmu has played in 20 games and is averaging 15.2 points per game. Plus, he is averaging 27.8 minutes per game. Last year, Dosunmu finished the year averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

His season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Dosunmu has played in Chicago since being drafted in 2021 out of the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana. He is also a native of Chicago.

When Ayo Dosunmu is healthy, he is an exciting player .

For a team that has cultivated an identity as a motion offense team, Dosunmu takes his game to a whole new level. He isn't afraid to attack the rim, draw the fouls, and get up and go to the free line.

Furthermore, on defense, he is known to guard much bigger players. Dosunmu also excels in versatility at his position. He can start when needed and come off the bench.

Also, he has found his place amongst the other guards, including Coby White, Tre Jones, and Josh Giddey. When the Bulls need Dosunmu to depend on, they call. If they need his assistance, there'll be no resistance; he'll be there in an instant.