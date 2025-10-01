As the NBA season gets closer, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams may lose his place on the roster. Plagued by inconsistency and injury, Williams has perhaps one more go of it.

On Wednesday, his chances of hitting the floor were drastically hampered when he injured his knee during training camp, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. According to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Williams left practice early.

Meanwhile, there have been no updates on the status of his injury. Last year, Williams finished the year averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while playing in 63 games. Additionally, Williams suffered a knee injury in February during a game against the Detroit Pistons.

In 2020, Williams was drafted by the Bulls out of Florida State. He was the 4th overall pick in the first round. The following year, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team.

Altogether, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists in his first year.

Since then, Williams has averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game. In June 2024, he signed a five-year $90 million deal.

However, his future in Chicago remains in jeopardy amid speculation that he will be traded at some point.

Patrick Williams' injury history with the Bulls

Since joining the Bulls, Williams has been plagued by battles with injuries. As a result, it has hurt his performance and placed him in a position where he could be traded.

In his sophomore year, Williams sustained a wrist injury. Then during the 2023-2024 season, he was derailed by a foot injury which continued onto the 2024 season. At the end of the 2024 season, Williams underwent season ending foot surgery.

Ironically, injuries manifested prior to the Bulls' 2024 training camp. At the start of the year, Williams missed the first week of the 2024-2025 season.

His wrist and foot injuries have hurt his ability to be a consistent player.